Here are the draws for next year's championships

GAA fans can start planning their summer this evening.

The draws for next year's Football Championship have taken place and the draw for the Munster Football Championship ensured that Cork and Kerry were kept apart.

Kerry will begin the defence of their Munster title with a semi final against either Clare or Limerick, while Cork will face the winners of the Tipperary v Waterford semi-final.

In the Connacht Football Championship Mayo were drawn to take on Galway at the quarter-final stage.

The winners of that one will be up against either Sligo or London in the semi-finals.

Pat Spillane underlined the importance of winning the quarter-final for both counties.

He said: "If Galway lose, it's seven matches before they reach the All-Ireland final."

The Ulster Football Championship threw up a tough start for Tyrone who face Monaghan in the quarters while the semi-final stage pits the winner against Fermanagh or Armagh.

Donegal will face Cavan in the Ulster preliminary round, with the winner to face Derry in the quarter-finals.

Rory Gallagher's first Championship game in charge of Fermanagh will come against Armagh, while Down will take on Antrim.

The draw for the Leinster Football Champiosnhip saw either Offaly or Wicklow chosen to face All-Ireland champions Dublin in the quarter-finals.

Munster Senior Football Championship draw:

Quarter-final A: Clare v Limerick

Quarter-final B: Tipperary v Waterford

Semi-final A: Clare/Limerick v Kerry

Semi-final B: Tipperary/Waterford v Cork

Connacht Senior Football Championship draw:

Quarter-final A: New York v Leitrim

Quarter-final B: London v Sligo

Quarter-final C: Mayo v Galway

Semi-final A: New York/Leitrim v Roscommon

Semi-final B: Mayo/Galway v London/Sligo

Ulster Senior Football Championship draw:

Preliminary Round: Donegal v Cavan

Quarter-final A: Fermanagh v Armagh

Quarter-final B: Tyrone v Monaghan

Quarter-final C: Down v Antrim

Quarter-final D: Derry v Donegal/Cavan

Semi-final A: Fermanagh/Armagh v Tyrone/Monaghan

Semi-final B: Down/Antrim v Derry/Donegal/Cavan

Leinster Senior Football Championship draw:

First Round A: Laois v Wexford

First Round B: Louth v Carlow

First Round C: Offaly v Wicklow

Quarter-final A: Laois/Wexford v Westmeath

Quarter-final B: Louth/Carlow v Kildare

Quarter-final C: Offaly/Wicklow v Dublin

Quarter-final D: Longford v Meath

Semi-final A: Laois/Wexford/Westmeath v Louth/Carlow/Kildare

Semi-final B: Offaly/Wicklow/Dublin v Longford/Meath

The planning of fixtures for the Leinster and Munster round robin Hurling championships were made earlier today, but weren't made public until this evening.

The first weekend in Munster will see Cork face Clare and Limerick play Tipperary while Waterford have a bye.

