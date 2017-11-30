Here are the 2,320 clubs that will get a share of the €56m sports capital grants

The Govt has announced the clubs and authorities that will get a share of the €56m in sports capital grants this morning.

There were 2,320 applications across 45 different sports for the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport’s annual funding programme.

Minister Shane Ross said: "This is a great day for Irish sport. When we originally invited applications under the scheme, we had just €30m to allocate and the record level of applications would have left a large number of good projects unsupported and many clubs disappointed.

"Happily, following the conclusion of budget discussions, I was delighted to secure the required additional resources to enable me to allocate €56m in total to local sports clubs and organisations throughout the country.

"The net result of this is that we are able to provide financial assistance towards over 1,700 different projects all over the country.

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross at the Arbour Hill Boxing Club where he announced the allocations of €56m to sports clubs and organisations throughout the country. Pic: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

"The benefits of participating in sport are well documented, for both physical and mental health, and these new grants for local clubs will help us in our overall objective of getting as many people participating in sport as possible.

"The grants are also excellent news for our communities both rural and urban, as club sport is a superb way to bolster local pride, affinity and inclusion."

A further €4m has been set aside for regional grants. These allocations are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.