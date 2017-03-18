Here are our Ireland and England player ratings

Ireland

JARED PAYNE: Bound Ireland's backline to fine effect on his return from long-term kidney injury. 8/10

KEITH EARLS: Unlucky not to end the day with a try but a gritty showing from the Munster flyer. 7

GARRY RINGROSE: Back to form to stymie England in midfield with a bullish defensive showing under pressure. 7

ROBBIE HENSHAW: Ireland's most physical backline operator was back to his potent best as the hosts subdued England's top threats. 8

SIMON ZEBO: A quiet night for the Munster wing but he minimised his errors for a tidy enough showing. 7

JOHNNY SEXTON: Copped another truckload of questionable hits but still kept his head to pilot Ireland home. 8

England's Owen Farrell with Jonathan Sexton of Ireland. Pic: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

KIERAN MARMION: Any concerns about the Connacht half-back coping in Conor Murray's absence were fully allayed by his impressive effort. 7

JACK MCGRATH: Fine showing in defence and an excellent set-piece effort to boot. 8

RORY BEST: The captain blasted back to form to reassert his British and Irish Lions credentials in an all-action showing. 8

TADHG FURLONG: Kept it simple, kept it tight and kept it niggly too - a good night's work. 8

DONNACHA RYAN: Led from the front in the tub-thumping that roused Ireland to their best performance of the championship. 8

Ireland's Donnacha Ryan during a maul. Pic: INPHO/Billy Stickland

IAIN HENDERSON: The try-scorer fully justified his selection ahead of Devin Toner as Ireland's lineout and tight game both functioned well. 8

Ireland's Iain Henderson scores the first try. Pic: INPHO/James Crombie

CJ STANDER: Another blur of ball carriers and big hits from the naturalised South African who just loves wearing green. 8

SEAN O'BRIEN: Another to find form just when it hurt England most, O'Brien simply refused to let Ireland be overawed. 8

PETER O'MAHONY: Drafted in at the last due to Jamie Heaslip's injury, but how he excelled in an unremitting show of excellence. 9

Ireland's Peter O'Mahony. Photo: PA

Replacements: Devin Toner, dropped after a low-key effort in defeat in Wales, clambered off the bench to pinch a key lineout late on. All Ireland's other bench performers showed up well when called into action too. 7

England

MIKE BROWN: Took a heavy blow in the tackle in the first half and was typically aggressive. 6

ANTHONY WATSON: Tried to make something happen but this was an error-strewn display. 5

JONATHAN JOSEPH: Unable to reproduce the fireworks that yielded a hat-trick against Scotland. 6

OWEN FARRELL: Goal-kicking was typically flawless but could not get his double act with George Ford going. 6

ELLIOT DALY: Almost broke the shackles of Ireland's defence in the first half. 6

GEORGE FORD: Kicked one routine clearance straight out and this was not Ford at his best. 6

BEN YOUNGS: Unable to make any meaningful impact on the match, but made one or two darting runs. 5

JOE MARLER: Mako Vunipola was brought on at half-time, Marler having toiled in vain. 6

DYLAN HARTLEY: England's senior players needed to step up but the skipper could not provide the required leadership. 6

DAN COLE: The collisions and gain-line battle was won by Ireland and Cole could not stem the tide. 6

JOE LAUNCHBURY: After scaling the heights prior to Dublin, the Wasps second row was lacklustre. 5

Ireland's Sean O'Brien with Joe Launchbury of England. Pic: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

COURTNEY LAWES: Tackled and tackled and he needed to as Ireland poured forward. 7

MARO ITOJE: Growing in stature as a flanker, but even he was outmuscled. 7

JAMES HASKELL: Mixed performance, knocking opponents back in defence but also vulnerable. 6

BILLY VUNIPOLA: A rare poor performance from the giant number eight. His decision-making was suspect. 5

England's Billy Vunipola is tackled by Ireland's Iain Henderson at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Replacements: There was no rescue act from the bench this time, all but Kyle Sinckler coming on and proving unable to inspire a successful fightback. Ben Te'o was forced back off with concussion. 5