Here are 6 alternative things Barcelona might be enthusiastically celebrating

Barcelona’s comeback from 4-0 down against Paris St-Germain might just be the most extraordinary turnaround in the Champions League’s history, and naturally, they looked pretty pleased.

Here are some things you might thought they were celebrating.

1. The boys get a call from Argos – their Nintendo Switch is in stock.

(Emilio Morenatti/AP)

2. Luis Suarez’s pancake party is saved when he discovers a lemon down the side of the sofa.

(Emilio Morenatti/AP)

3. Sergi Roberto turns his phone on to see his Instragram post has gone down very well indeed.

(Nick Potts/EMPICS Sport)

4. Luis Enrique and Sergio Busquets win a tenner on the scratch card – “Two cherries in a row Sergio, are you sure?”

(Emilio Morenatti/AP)

5. Neymar and Lionel Messi make it to Sainsbury’s just two minutes before closing – sausage rolls for everyone!

(Emilio Morenatti/AP)

6. And finally, Neymar arrives at the gym to find it totally empty – a result in anyone’s book.