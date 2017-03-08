Here are 6 alternative things Barcelona might be enthusiastically celebrating
08/03/2017 - 23:36:22Back to Sport Home
Barcelona’s comeback from 4-0 down against Paris St-Germain might just be the most extraordinary turnaround in the Champions League’s history, and naturally, they looked pretty pleased.
Here are some things you might thought they were celebrating.
1. The boys get a call from Argos – their Nintendo Switch is in stock.
2. Luis Suarez’s pancake party is saved when he discovers a lemon down the side of the sofa.
3. Sergi Roberto turns his phone on to see his Instragram post has gone down very well indeed.
4. Luis Enrique and Sergio Busquets win a tenner on the scratch card – “Two cherries in a row Sergio, are you sure?”
5. Neymar and Lionel Messi make it to Sainsbury’s just two minutes before closing – sausage rolls for everyone!
6. And finally, Neymar arrives at the gym to find it totally empty – a result in anyone’s book.
Join the conversation - comment here