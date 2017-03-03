Henrikh Mkhitaryan a doubt for Bournemouth game

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is a doubt for Manchester United's Premier League clash with Bournemouth.

The attacking midfielder missed the EFL Cup final with a hamstring injury which he suffered in the Europa League clash at St Etienne.

Phil Jones is pushing for a return after a foot injury, while Jose Mourinho confirmed Luke Shaw and Wayne Rooney will be in the squad on Saturday.

Provisional squad: De Gea, O'Hara, Romero, Henderson, Darmian, Shaw, Bailly, Blind, Jones, Fosu-Mensah, Rojo, Smalling, Valencia, Young, Herrera, Carrick, Fellaini, Mata, Pogba, Lingard, Schweinsteiger, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic, Martial, Rashford, Rooney.