Heavily backed Total Recall powers to Limerick glory while Lord Erskine triumphs in Navan

Total Recall landed a monster gamble in the JT McNamara Ladbrokes Munster National Handicap Chase at Limerick.

Having his first start for Willie Mullins on the retirement of Sandra Hughes, he was sent off the 2-1 favourite in the 16-runner field.

Keen early on, Ruby Walsh managed to get him settled at the rear of the field and he was always cantering thereafter.

Alpha Des Obeaux was still in front turning for home and ran a fine race off top weight, but there was never any real question who was going to win.

Running off just 129, the handicapper will no doubt have his say after this stroll in the park, but his biggest danger on this occasion was avoiding the fallers.

Walsh briefly shook him up after the last and he sprinted clear to win in fine style, scoring by seven lengths. Phil's Magic was third with Tulsa Jack fourth.

Walsh said: "He travelled and jumped well and I suppose the runner-up has run a blinder under top weight and we only had 10st 5lb on his back.

"He's a nice horse to get, he jumped super and was obviously well taught as a novice last year. He's a very loose horse, is like an elastic band and has great use of himself and has great power.

"He had a great racing weight on his back which is a huge plus and I'd say the runner-up has run an unbelievable race with top weight on his first run for a while.

"I was lucky as there were a couple of fallers and a lot suffered interference, but I was lucky to miss a good bit of that.

"He definitely got three miles and if you get into these type of handicaps with less than 10st 7lb, you've a huge chance and it's such an advantage.

"It's my second time winning the race after Dear Villez (2008) and it's great to win another big handicap with good prize-money."

In Navan, Lord Erskine ran out a decisive winner of the Irish Cesarewitch for trainer Harry Rogers and jockey Conor Hoban.

Despite arriving on the back of wins at Roscommon and Listowel, the four-year-old was largely unconsidered beforehand and was sent off at odds of 25-1.

However, the son of Fast Company put his rivals to the sword, travelling sweetly in the slipstream of the leaders before powering clear in the closing stages.

Snow Falcon threw down a strong challenge, but was no match for the two-and-a-half-length victor, with Ted Veale and Miles To Memphis filling the minor placings.

Rogers said: "They went a nice gallop, he was off a light weight and it suited him. It's nice to get a prize like that for a good owner. He was a weak horse when I got him first and he's just got better with a bit of time.

"Jerry (Nolan) has been a patient owner and it's worked out. He could go now for the Naas November Handicap over a mile and a six.

"That would be as good a prize as I have won out from Silent Oscar winning the Champion Hurdle at Punchestown. It's certainly my biggest on the Flat."