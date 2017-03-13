Head coach of Munster Rugby Women's team steps down

Munster Rugby Women’s head coach Wayne Falvey has announced he will step down after three years at the province.

Falvey was appointed head coach in 2014 and led Munster to back to back interprovincial titles in his first two seasons in charge but will now "pursue other opportunities".

Over his tenure, Falvey’s side became the team to beat, only losing just the one game.

That defeat came at the hands of Leinster in December, in what was Falvey’s last game, to deny a Munster three in a row.

Former Munster Women's head coach Wayne Falvey pictured with Irish Women's Captain, Niamh Briggs, who captain Munster to the interprovincial title in 2015. Pic: James Crombie/Inpho

Speaking on the announcement, Falvey said:

"After having some time to reflect following the interprovincial series, I feel the timing is now right for me to step down and to pursue other opportunities. It has been an incredible experience and I’m honoured to have been given the opportunity by Munster Rugby.

"The players have been absolutely fantastic to work with and their drive and ambition is something to be admired. They’re extremely professional in everything they do and that will drive them to further success.

"I would also like to thank the management & staff for all their hard work over the three years. We made headway over those three years when resources were limited, to implement structures for players to develop.

"They have all played a major part in ensuring there is strong foundations within the set up now and it’s a testament to all to see an increased number of Munster players being capped at international level in recent seasons. I’m sure those structures will be built on over the next few years with increased resources.

"Women’s Rugby in Ireland is in a great place at the moment and it’s fantastic to see the publicity it is gaining. That with the upcoming Women's Rugby World Cup in August, will only help promote and grow the game further. I’m looking forward to an exciting few months ahead for the game, starting with the Grand Slam decider in Donnybrook this week."