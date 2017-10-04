'He is a big miss to our family': Cyrus Christie remembers late uncle boxing legend Errol

Cyrus Christie will go into the Republic of Ireland's crunch World Cup qualifiers with Moldova and Wales convinced his late uncle will be watching over him.

Boxer Errol Christie died in June after losing his battle against cancer, but had earlier instilled a spirit in his nephew which is driving him on as he makes his way on the international stage.

The middleweight sparred with Thomas Hearns, fought Michael Watson, joined Muhammad Ali for a publicity shoot having made it into the Guinness Book of Records for winning 10 amateur titles, and he remains an inspiration to his family.

Full-back Christie said: "What he achieved over his career and what he did in his life in the boxing game was brilliant. Obviously he meant a lot to me and my family.

"When we played Austria, I went into the game knowing that he only had a couple of hours left to live, and as I came off the pitch, I had the phone call to say that he had died, so it was a tough time in the summer leading up to that.

Tonight my uncle Errol passed away a few hours ago.. I post this with a heavy heart and am truly heart broken with the loss of a true champion.. legends never die not once did he retreat or surrender rest in paradise uncle till we all meet again.. you shall suffer no more we will all make you proud your spirit lives on 💔💚 A post shared by Cyrus Christie (@c21christie) on Jun 11, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

"I had a few days off while we were over there to go back and see him and to put him into the hospice, but he meant a lot to us and I'm sure he is up there guiding us all and looking over us.

"He always told us what he needed to do to make it in life and try to do something better for ourselves, and he continued that work outside of his boxing. He is a role model to a lot of people.

"He is a big miss to our family."

Christie posted a picture of himself celebrating his goal in Middlesbrough's 1-1 Sky Bet Championship draw at Fulham last month by pointing to the heavens on his Instagram account accompanied by the message, "That one's for you, Uncle Errol".

That ones for you uncle Errol ☝🏾🙌🏾 A post shared by Cyrus Christie (@c21christie) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

On Friday evening, he will be hoping the messages his uncle instilled in him will come to the fore once again and he and his Ireland team-mates attempt to keep their World Cup dream alive.

Ireland welcome Moldova on Firday before taking on Wales in Cardiff the following Monday.