Has Marouane Fellaini finally changed that ridiculous haircut?

He may not be the best, but for years Marouane Fellaini has been probably the most recognisable midfielder in the Premier League.

The Man United utility man has been sporting a massive frizzy afro-style haircut since his days at Everton.

There is even a theory that he has attracted more yellow cards than he deserves because referees recognise him more and thus can easily recall his past fouls in each game.

His decision to dye it blonde last June wasn't met with universal approval.

Avec cette nouvelle coupe, voilà en exclu Fellaini dans FIFA 17 ! #EURO2016 pic.twitter.com/Zon3EnqWME — Florian Gazan (@flogazan) June 6, 2016

Belgiens Nationalspieler Marouane Fellaini (l.) hat sich schick gemacht für die EM. #BlondeAfro via @waatpies pic.twitter.com/dLod9T51k4 — 11FREUNDE_de (@11Freunde_de) June 7, 2016

But today, the Belgian announced on his Twitter and Instagram accounts that he is at the hairdresser, with the ominous message "here we go".

Hairdresser here we go pic.twitter.com/qug0Dg1r6I — Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) February 7, 2017

Maybe it's a tease? We await further developments…