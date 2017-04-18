Has Marco Fu's sensational snooker comeback put him on the path for World Championship glory?

Marco Fu’s stunning 10-9 comeback victory over Belgian Luca Brecel is the talk of the 2017 snooker World Championships.

The 39-year-old from Hong Kong is a veteran of the Crucible despite never having won the competition, and needed all of his experience to come back from 5-0, 7-1 and 8-4 down in the best of 19 first round match.

Nevertheless, he did so.

.@MarcoFu18 produces one of the great comebacks to clinch a 10-9 win over Luca Brecel! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/OhWozDYhGV — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) April 17, 2017

Fu-nomenal.



Marco trailed 7-2 but completes a staggering comeback to beat Luca Brecel 10-9. pic.twitter.com/dqGZvmHWP2 — BBC Snooker (@BBCSnooker) April 17, 2017

😰 7-2 down

💪 Wins deciding frame



👏 Marco Fu is through to the next round. pic.twitter.com/sSCyjhuRaQ — bet365 (@bet365) April 17, 2017

With breaks of 85 and 56, Fu snatched the final two frames to complete the comeback, winning 10-9, and will face either Neil Robertson or Noppon Saengkham in the second round.

Both players made just one century each during the match, but fans weren’t bothered by such facts.

@BBCSnooker Love the Crucible!! Pure drama! — Hedley Harrison (@HedleyHarrison) April 17, 2017

2-7 down, to win 10-9; well played, Marco Fu! #bbcsnooker — Mark Lambert (@lamur_) April 17, 2017

It was truly a game that had everything – there was even a tactical fashion battle.

Luca Brecel's battle on the baize could go either way.



But he's already won the fashion war with Marco Fu.



Check out those shoes. pic.twitter.com/1yJ055J7BP — BBC Snooker (@BBCSnooker) April 17, 2017

Marco Phew.



One of the best Crucible comebacks in recent years.@Marcofu18, take a bow! 👏 #ilovesnooker pic.twitter.com/1UJ2dWARtZ — World Snooker (@WorldSnooker1) April 17, 2017

Could this be the catalyst for further Fu success at this tournament? He’ll hope not to have to come back from six frames down again, that’s for sure.