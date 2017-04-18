Has Marco Fu's sensational snooker comeback put him on the path for World Championship glory?

Marco Fu’s stunning 10-9 comeback victory over Belgian Luca Brecel is the talk of the 2017 snooker World Championships.

The 39-year-old from Hong Kong is a veteran of the Crucible despite never having won the competition, and needed all of his experience to come back from 5-0, 7-1 and 8-4 down in the best of 19 first round match.

Nevertheless, he did so.

With breaks of 85 and 56, Fu snatched the final two frames to complete the comeback, winning 10-9, and will face either Neil Robertson or Noppon Saengkham in the second round.

Both players made just one century each during the match, but fans weren’t bothered by such facts.

It was truly a game that had everything – there was even a tactical fashion battle.

Could this be the catalyst for further Fu success at this tournament? He’ll hope not to have to come back from six frames down again, that’s for sure.
