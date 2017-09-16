Harry Redknapp parts company with Birmingham after 13 games in charge

Harry Redknapp has lost his job as Birmingham manager after just 13 games in charge.

The 70-year-old former Tottenham boss was brought in on a rescue mission at the end of last season and succeeded in keeping Blues in the Championship.

But a torrid start to this campaign has seen them win just two of their 10 games in all competitions and the club's board made their move in the wake of a 3-1 home defeat to Preston.

A statement from City read: "Blues have parted company with manager Harry Redknapp."

Redknapp - who embarked on a rebuilding programme at City over the summer, which included the club-record signing of Jota - took over after Gianfranco Zola's disastrous reign last season.

Zola's appointment was a controversial one following the sacking of Gary Rowett and Birmingham's board now have another mess on their hands.

Speaking after the Preston game, which saw Daniel Johnson, Jordan Hugill and Tom Barkhuizen reply to Maxime Colin's opener, Redknapp insisted he was still up for the fight.

"We have got to lift ourselves. There is a team waiting to gel but we have suffered several injuries to key players," he said.

"Fans deserve better and that was my motivation to carry on this season.

"I do not come to work because I need the money, I enjoy the job and leaving home at 5.15 every morning. I would love to be the manager to bring some success to Birmingham."

That is a task that will now fall to someone else.

"I made the players aware at half-time that I expected more from them in the second half," Preston boss Alex Neil said.

"I got the response I wanted and I could not have asked any more. We had bits of quality to finish off moves we had at the time.

"I cannot speak highly enough of the squad. There are so many things that have happened over the last weeks we have had to contend with including my two captains and several other squad players.

"I gave them a hard time at half-time and they responded well to come back after trailing by a single goal."

OFFICIAL: Lee Carsley, Blues Head Professional Development Coach, will step in as Caretaker Manager. #BCFC pic.twitter.com/oO636WIpHp — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) September 16, 2017

Lee Carsley has been appointed as caretaker manager, stepping up from his role with the development squad.