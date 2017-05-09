Harry Redknapp: ‘Conte wouldn’t have kept Sunderland up’

Harry Redknapp has claimed that even Antonio Conte wouldn’t have been able to save Sunderland from relegation this season, writes Stephen Barry.

The current Birmingham City manager believes that foreign bosses are getting all the top jobs in English football, even though, to him, there isn’t much difference between Conte and Sean Dyche or David Moyes.

Moyes was sacked within a year of taking the Manchester United job in 2013 and this year, his first with Sunderland, the struggling Wearsiders were relegated at the foot of the table.

Such were Sunderland’s woes in failing to reach the 40-point barrier that has traditionally guaranteed Premier League survival in the last five seasons, Redknapp believes even a manager like Conte, who could seal the League title at his first attempt on Friday, couldn’t have rescued them.

“It ain’t difficult to manage some of the top teams. When you’ve got fantastic players, it’s the easiest job in the world,” Redknapp told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“It’s when you’re trying to stay in the division like David Moyes this year, he’s gone to Sunderland… I knew Sunderland would get relegated at the start of the year. That’s not David’s fault.

“He took over a squad that had struggled for five years running, bought no good players, they are going to go down this year, sure enough.

“It doesn’t matter who would have gone in there. David Moyes is a top manager. You could have put Conte in there and he wouldn’t have kept Sunderland up either.”

Redknapp believes that Burnley’s Sean Dyche is another undervalued British gaffer, who is as good as the top-six managers.

“You put Sean Dyche or someone in at a top six team, he’s still going to be in the top six,” added Redknapp.

“And you go and put any of the top six managers down at Burnley, they’re not going to do any better than what he’s done. So, it’s getting the opportunity and, unfortunately, the lads don’t get the chance.

“They work their socks off, get their coaching badges, which takes about three years to do, and then when the jobs come along they’re never mentioned.

“I only see it getting worse. I don’t see it improving. I think that every club in a few years in the Premier League will be foreign-owned. That’s the way it’s going.

“Every time a club comes to sell, the only money that is around is foreign money, and they come in and they want to bring people in. They have heard of famous managers from abroad or somewhere and they go and give them the job.

“They don’t give it to a British manager.

“They think, ‘Oh, he was so-and-so, he played for him or he managed this club’. In reality, they’re no better than the other lads… they’ve got better players in lots of cases.”