Harry Redknapp confident Birmingham can seal narrow escape from relegation

Harry Redknapp heads into his first home game as Birmingham boss against play-off-bound Huddersfield on Saturday adamant his new side can seal another narrow escape from relegation.

Redknapp's men go into the game just one place and two points above the drop zone but knowing a win could be enough to secure safety with one game to spare depending on results elsewhere.

Birmingham are without Paul Robinson, who was handed a three-match suspension following an incident during last weekend's defeat at Aston Villa - but Redknapp insisted: "I came away from that game a lot more confident than when I went into it.

"I went into the Villa game a bit fearful but I felt we matched them all the way. There are goals in this team and they (the players) just have to believe in themselves."

Ironically mid-table Villa could do their city rivals a big favour by winning at Blackburn, who currently occupy the third and final relegation spot.

And Rovers boss Tony Mowbray acknowledged only a win is likely to be enough for his side who have given themselves hope by embarking on a run of three games without defeat.

Mowbray said: "We have to try and win this game. We have to forget about everyone else because if we win it it will definitely go down to the last game of the season."

Nottingham Forest gave their own survival hopes a priceless boost with last week's win over Reading and they can secure another season in the Championship if they repeat the feat at QPR.

Attention at the top turns to already-promoted Brighton, who will be crowned champions if they win at home to Bristol City, irrespective of what closest rivals Newcastle managed to do on Friday night.

With Huddersfield's play-off berth already secured, Reading, Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham can also seal their places with wins.

Fourth-placed Reading will start favourites to see off already-relegated Wigan while Wednesday travel to Ipswich and sixth placed Fulham face a crucial London derby at home to Brentford.

Having slipped out of the top six, Leeds need to win at home to Norwich to stand any realistic chance of keeping their play-off hopes alive - and even then will have to rely on at least one of the three teams above them slipping up.

In other matches, Derby look to end a run of three games without a win at home to Wolves, Barnsley face in-form Burton who still technically need a point for safety, and Preston entertain long-doomed Rotherham.