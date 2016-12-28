Harry Kane's penalty was so bad people were making space jokes at his expense

Harry Kane had already broken his scoring duck with a fine header against Southampton, so when Nathan Redmond brought Dele Alli down for a penalty, it was the perfect chance to double his tally.

Kane put the ball carefully on the penalty spot, measured his run up, and ran up to the ball. And that’s where things went a bit wrong.

MISS Harry Kane steps up for the penalty after Alli is brought down, but he blazes the ball over the bar. It's still 1-2 (58 mins) #SOUTOT — Premier League (@premierleague) December 28, 2016

Harry Kane assesses the penalty spot after hitting his shot above the crossbar. pic.twitter.com/smacCRSwen — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) December 28, 2016

It was quite a miss. Here come the space jokes…

BREAKING: Harry Kane's penalty has landed on the moon. 😂 pic.twitter.com/asGe5PWNN5 — Premier League (@EPLBible) December 28, 2016

OK, gone a little further from Earth here…

17 - Harry Kane's penalty will land on Mars in 17 hours time. Orbit. — OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) December 28, 2016

Interesting.

BREAKING NEWS:

Southampton ballboy searches for the ball after Harry Kane's penalty. #THFC pic.twitter.com/OQY7wcnAnB — Davey Brown (@DaveyBrownArt) December 28, 2016

Even Spurs fans recognised the comedy value.

Harry Kane's penalty joins Jaap Stam's Euro 2000 effort, orbiting slowly around Planet Earth pic.twitter.com/dcvZEjlcSD — The Spurs Report (@spurs_report) December 28, 2016

This was one of the few jokes that didn’t make reference to space.

FFS, Harry Kane's penalty just disturbed my live tweeting: https://t.co/UHWnuW9mYW — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 28, 2016

Although are we being a little harsh on Kane? The penalty spot did seem to move a little.

The turf around the penalty spot where @HKane planted his non kicking foot literally slid to one side like skin on custard. — Tottenham LIVE! (@TottenhamLIVE) December 28, 2016

Still funny.