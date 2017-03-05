Harry Kane scored one of the best goals of 2017, then his celebration nearly ruined it

Harry Kane has been a goal machine in 2017, but his goal against Everton on Sunday was perhaps his finest of the year.

Picking up the ball seemingly innocuously around 40 yards out, the Spurs striker brought it forward just a few more metres before rifling it into the corner with his lethal right boot.

(John Walton/EMPICS Sport)

(John Walton/EMPICS Sport)

The goal was Tottenham’s first shot on goal of the match – and it, along with his recent form, received all the plaudits from the fans.

Running out of superlatives which are fitting enough to describe how incredible Harry Kane really is. — Spurs In The Blood (@SpursInTheBlood) March 5, 2017

Kane was out for 8 weeks and he's still PL top scorer lol. That's actually mad — JR🇨🇲 (@GoatJr10) March 5, 2017

Sadly for Kane, however, the goal will forever be remembered by some people for the way he celebrated.

After some perfectly normal cheering, the 23-year-old followed up with a rather bizarre looking and over-practised handshake with fellow Englishman Dele Alli.

Yes – it is a little odd.

It must have taken a lot of practise to manage it all without looking either.

Replay of the Kane and Alli celebration #TOTEVE pic.twitter.com/RASiMRjiuY — Thomas Jones (@tomj191) March 5, 2017

But fair play to the two of them, they’re allowed to have fun right?

That’s not what many fans think…

Handshake from Dele Alli and Kane 🤦🏼‍♂️ both want their contracts ripping up. Whoppers — Jonathan Spillane (@_JSpill) March 5, 2017

Forget elbowing and stamping on people's heads, that Harry Kane / Dele Alli handshake could prompt retrospective action from the FA. — Si Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) March 5, 2017

Harry Kane and Dele Alli's super cool best friends secret handshake would have looked out of place in year 5 P.E.#TOTEVE — 888sport (@888sport) March 5, 2017

Not everybody was against the Spurs men though.

In fact, some were pretty passionate in there defence of the pair.

All the men on the TL getting upset about the Kane & Alli handshake are just jealous that it lasted longer than they can in bed. — Rose (@whatfamm) March 5, 2017

Crikey.

Meanwhile, others thought it was all a case of double standards.

Arsenal fans saying Kane & Alli's celebration was bad, wtf is this pic.twitter.com/ZFCEAJhjex — Fraser (@LLORIS_THFC) March 5, 2017

Kane and Alli- cost 5 million,2nd in the league,handshake after a goal

Pogba-89 million 6th, releases weekly music videos



Who gets abuse? — stay nimble (@Deckymch) March 5, 2017

Whether you think the handshake was just a bit of fun or the goal should be rescinded for it – you can’t deny Kane is really proving his class at the moment.

Of course, some are still not convinced by that either…