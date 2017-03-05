Harry Kane scored one of the best goals of 2017, then his celebration nearly ruined it

Harry Kane has been a goal machine in 2017, but his goal against Everton on Sunday was perhaps his finest of the year.

Picking up the ball seemingly innocuously around 40 yards out, the Spurs striker brought it forward just a few more metres before rifling it into the corner with his lethal right boot.

(John Walton/EMPICS Sport)

The goal was Tottenham’s first shot on goal of the match – and it, along with his recent form, received all the plaudits from the fans.

Sadly for Kane, however, the goal will forever be remembered by some people for the way he celebrated.

After some perfectly normal cheering, the 23-year-old followed up with a rather bizarre looking and over-practised handshake with fellow Englishman Dele Alli.

Yes – it is a little odd.

It must have taken a lot of practise to manage it all without looking either.

But fair play to the two of them, they’re allowed to have fun right?

That’s not what many fans think…

Not everybody was against the Spurs men though.

In fact, some were pretty passionate in there defence of the pair.

Crikey.

Meanwhile, others thought it was all a case of double standards.

Whether you think the handshake was just a bit of fun or the goal should be rescinded for it – you can’t deny Kane is really proving his class at the moment.

Of course, some are still not convinced by that either…
