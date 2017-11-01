Harry Kane leads Spurs in stunning victory over Real Madrid

Harry Kane returned from injury to expertly lead the line for Tottenham as they secured a crucial 3-1 Champions League victory over Real Madrid.

The England striker, who missed the previous two Spurs games due to a hamstring problem, played 79 minutes at Wembley to help his side guarantee qualification for the knockout stages of the competition.

Dele Alli's double and a goal from Christian Eriksen earned the Group H win, with Cristiano Ronaldo pulling one back for the Spanish side late on.

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier (right) and Real Madrid's Casemiro (left) battle for the ball. Picture: PA

Link-up play

He gave Real's central defenders Nacho and Sergio Ramos a torrid time with his power and work rate and also displayed an excellent range of passing, particularly in the first half.

He provided a superb assist for the third goal, racing away from the halfway line and laying the ball on a plate for Denmark midfielder Eriksen.

Role

As expected, Kane lined up as Spurs' central striker with support from creative midfielders Alli and Eriksen and attacking wing-backs Kieran Trippier and Ben Davies.

He mixed up the play by running in behind and coming short for the ball and it was his persistence which led to Spurs' opener as he chased what looked to be a lost cause and forced Ramos to concede a throw-in deep in Real territory.

Goal threat

Kane - who struck 13 goals in his opening 12 club games of the campaign - should perhaps have added to that tally.

He opted for precision over power with an early chip which was easily saved by Kiko Casilla, volleyed straight at the Real goalkeeper with another opportunity, and looked certain to score later in the first half before his effort was blocked by Spain international Ramos.

Spurs' top scorer showed no signs of being troubled by the hamstring problem which kept him out of the defeats to West Ham and Manchester United.

He was given a well-earned rest with 11 minutes remaining as manager Mauricio Pochettino replaced him with Fernando Llorente.

Overall

England team-mate Alli will deservedly grab the headlines for his two goals, but Kane's contribution should not be underestimated.

With Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate watching from the stands, the 24-year-old held up the ball well, gave the Real backline plenty to think about with his movement and purposeful runs, and played a big part in the first and third goals.