Harry Kane all but confirmed his August curse with an immediate brace in September

It began the season as a bit of a joke, but there must now be genuine concern that Harry Kane will never score a Premier League goal in August.

The England striker has played 11 PL games in August throughout his career, but never scored – however, when the eighth month of the year ended this year, he immediately scored for England.

And now, a brace against Everton – the drought’s over Harry.

One of his goals wasn’t even deliberate.

Furthermore, the 24-year-old has now reached a century of goals for Spurs in just 169 games.

This August curse is a thing now for at least another 11 months, until the start of the 2018/19 season.

Maybe Spurs could loan him out for the first month of each season in future?
