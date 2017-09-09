Harry Kane all but confirmed his August curse with an immediate brace in September

It began the season as a bit of a joke, but there must now be genuine concern that Harry Kane will never score a Premier League goal in August.

The England striker has played 11 PL games in August throughout his career, but never scored – however, when the eighth month of the year ended this year, he immediately scored for England.

And now, a brace against Everton – the drought’s over Harry.

25 - Harry Kane's goal ended a run of 25 shots without scoring in the @premierleague; his 2nd longest run in the competition. Relief. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 9, 2017

Harry Kane is scoring goals again. Summer's officially over. — Elko Born (@Elko_B) September 9, 2017

#thfc August is over and Harry Kane has scored for Tottenham. — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) September 9, 2017

One of his goals wasn’t even deliberate.

Harry Kane could not score for love nor money in August, now even his crosses for #thfc are finding the net. — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) September 9, 2017

Furthermore, the 24-year-old has now reached a century of goals for Spurs in just 169 games.

MILESTONE: Harry Kane has now scored 100 goals for Spurs across all competitions.



It only took him 169 games. 😳 pic.twitter.com/fHTod3d6En — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 9, 2017

This August curse is a thing now for at least another 11 months, until the start of the 2018/19 season.

Harry Kane scores his 100th goal for Spurs. Must be September. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 9, 2017

Harry Kane in the Premier League this season:



August: 24 shots, 0 goals

September: 1 shot, 1 goal



New month, new man. pic.twitter.com/NNFnwrpogn — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 9, 2017

Maybe Spurs could loan him out for the first month of each season in future?