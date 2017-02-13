Harold's Cross Stadium closes with immediate effect

The Irish Greyhound Board has announced the closure of Harold's Cross Stadium with immediate effect.

The site will be sold to recoup its asset value, with the weekly programme at nearby Shelbourne Park expanded.

The IGB have taken the decision to close Harold's Cross due to the debt incurred with the building of the Limerick Stadium, which was completed in 2011.

April would have marked the 89th anniversary of the stadium's opening.

Interim CEO of the IGB Dr Sean Brady said he “regretted that this unavoidable action has to be implemented at this time but the sale of Harold’s Cross is absolutely essential in order to address the enormous debt IGB faces.

“However, it is necessary to preserve the greyhound industry and begin a process of recovery. This will see change and an improvement in how IGB operates and performs which will become more evident in the years ahead.

“We are committed to making Shelbourne Park perform excellently for all Trainers, Owners, Patrons and Staff, especially for those for whom Harolds Cross was their greyhound home.

“This will be challenging for all of us but there is a need for all stakeholders to leave aside disagreement and work together through a process of change and opportunity from which improved performance can be extracted.”