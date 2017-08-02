Hardcore punters and celebs gather for day three at Galway races

Day three in Galway always brings out the hardcore punters with the feature race of the week The Galway Plate bringing a huge crowd to Ballybrit, Conall Ó Fátharta.

Wednesday and Thursday are the biggest days of the week and crowds almost double in size with well over 30,000 people heading for the course.

While it has been a busy week in terms of celebs, Wednesday is for the real racegoer and racing fans love Galway Plate Day.

Few are bigger fans of the event than President Michael D Higgins. A former TD for the constituency, he is in Ballybrit every year and will be presenting the Plate to the big winner of the day.

One man hoping for a big win of a different kind was golfer Shane Lowry who was in Galway for the day ahead of the last major of the year next week the USPGA Championship.

The Offaly man admitted that his form hasn't been great of late but was hoping for the best.

"It hasn't been great. I missed the last two cuts so I am just trying to get it back. You never know with golf. It's a funny game so we will see how it goes next week. I genuinely am at the stage where I don't know how its going to go. I've been playing well going into tournaments and not doing well and I've been playing badly and doing well so I just need to try and prepare my best for next week and see what happens," he said.