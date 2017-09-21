Great start by defending champion Padraig Harrington at Portugal Masters

Defending Champion Padraig Harrington has carded a four under par opening round at the Portugal Masters at Vilamoura.

It leaves the Dubliner three shots behind the clubhouse leader Dutchman Joost Luiten.

No one has ever defended the #PortugalMasters@Padraig_H has made a decent start. pic.twitter.com/UXopiwZ4kl — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) September 21, 2017

Shane Lowry, who won the tournament in 2012, is preparing to tee off his first round.

Jordan Spieth leads the FedEx Cup standings heading into the first round of the PGA Tour’s season ending Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Justin Thomas is second in the standings with world number one Dustin Johnson in third.

The entire 30-man field has a chance to win the 10-million-dollar prize, but Johnson says he wants the title more.