Great start by defending champion Padraig Harrington at Portugal Masters

Back to Sport Home

Defending Champion Padraig Harrington has carded a four under par opening round at the Portugal Masters at Vilamoura.

It leaves the Dubliner three shots behind the clubhouse leader Dutchman Joost Luiten.

Shane Lowry, who won the tournament in 2012, is preparing to tee off his first round.

Jordan Spieth leads the FedEx Cup standings heading into the first round of the PGA Tour’s season ending Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Justin Thomas is second in the standings with world number one Dustin Johnson in third.

The entire 30-man field has a chance to win the 10-million-dollar prize, but Johnson says he wants the title more.
KEYWORDS: Padraig Harrington

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport