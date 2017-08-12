Great Britain win 4x100 relay after Usain Bolt pulls up injured

Great Britain's men's 4x100 metres relay team claimed a stunning gold medal amid chaotic scenes at the World Championships in London as Usain Bolt's glorious career ended in injury and agony.

The British quartet of CJ Ujah, Adam Gemili, Danny Talbot and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake pipped the United States to gold in a world-leading 37.47 seconds, but only after Bolt had pulled up on his anchor leg and collapsed to the track.

GREAT BRITAIN WINS GOLD 4X100M RELAYS USAIN BOLT PULLS UP #iaafworlds #usainbolt pic.twitter.com/gWsqPuuJ17 — KNUCKLE-UP TV (@Knuckleuptv) August 12, 2017

The USA took silver in 37.52secs and Japan the bronze.

The tale since then for Britain has been one of missed chances and baton blunders. But no more, and the joy amongst the team was evident at the finish.

"We're world champions, world champions," Mitchell-Blake said through tears of happiness.

While Britain celebrated, though, there were contrasting emotions for Bolt in the final race of his career.

The 30-year-old pulled up on the home straight as he sought to chase down the United States and Britain, hobbling for a few strides before falling to the track.

His team-mates gathered round him and the 19-time global champion was helped to his feet and limped over the line, applauding the crowd as he did so.

It was a sad way for Bolt to bring the curtain down on the greatest athletics career the world has ever seen, a man who has dominated, delighted and delivered ever since his record-breaking runs and gold medals at the 2008 Olympics.

A golden farewell was what he deserved.

But last weekend, when Bolt had to settle for 100m bronze and drug cheat Justin Gatlin took his title, was proof enough that sport does not do fairy tales, not even for Bolt.

Elsewhere, Mo Farah missed out on his dream double after coming second in the 5000 metres at the World Championships.

The four-time Olympic champion failed to mount a third defence of the 5000m as Ethiopia's Muktar Edris claimed gold in London.

Farah had already won the 10,000m last week.

Farah, who had not lost a final in 2,176 days, having also won the 10,000m and 5,000m at the 2013 and 2015 World Championships, crossed the line in 13 minutes 33.22 seconds.

But he was defeated after failing to mount a recovery in the last 200m in a frantic sprint finish.

Edris finished in 13mins 32.79secs, with the United States' Paul Chelimo third.

An emotional Farah collapsed on the track after the race and appeared almost inconsolable as he held his arms over his face.