Granit Xhaka set to miss out as Arsenal face Manchester United

Back to Sport Home

Arsenal are likely to be without Granit Xhaka for their Premier League clash at home to Manchester United on Sunday.

The Switzerland midfielder suffered a kick on his ankle which forced him off in last weekend's defeat to local rivals Tottenham and is not expected to recover in time to face the Red Devils.

David Ospina is fit following a back complaint, Shkodran Mustafi has returned to full training after a thigh injury but Lucas Perez (thigh) faces another game on the sideline after a slight setback.

Provisional squad: Cech, Ospina, Martinez, Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Mustafi, Koscielny, Mertesacker, Monreal, Gibbs, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin, Ramsey, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ozil, Walcott, Iwobi, Sanchez, Giroud.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport