Graham Taylor: Football pays tribute to an 'absolute gentleman'

Back to Sport Home

Tributes poured in for Graham Taylor after the former England manager died at the age of 72.

Taylor, who had successful spells at Watford and Aston Villa before taking on the England job, died of a suspected heart attack.

(S&G and Barratts/EMPICS)

The world of football paid tribute to a man known as a gentleman of the game.

Remembered by many for his ill-fated stint in charge of the national team, he also goes down as arguably Watford’s greatest ever manager, taking the club from the fourth division to the brink of the first division title in five seasons.

Among the press and media, the verdict was unanimous: one of the nicest men in football.

A family statement read: “With the greatest sadness, we have to announce that Graham passed away at his home early this morning of a suspected heart attack. The family are devastated by this sudden and totally unexpected loss.”
KEYWORDS: SBTV, England, Football, Graham Taylor, Villa, Watford

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport