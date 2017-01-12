Graham Taylor: Football pays tribute to an 'absolute gentleman'

Tributes poured in for Graham Taylor after the former England manager died at the age of 72.

Taylor, who had successful spells at Watford and Aston Villa before taking on the England job, died of a suspected heart attack.

(S&G and Barratts/EMPICS)

The world of football paid tribute to a man known as a gentleman of the game.

Very sad to hear the news about Graham Taylor. A @WatfordFC legend and an absolute gentleman 🙏🏾 — Ashley Young (@youngy18) January 12, 2017

Completely shocked by news of Graham Taylor. Always held him in the very highest regard - the man who gave me my first @england cap. So sad. — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) January 12, 2017

Sad news about Graham Taylor . Had so much respect for him . Gave me my premier league debut and I will always be thankful . — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) January 12, 2017

Extremely saddened to hear the news that Graham Taylor has passed away. Genuinely kind and funny man, condolences to his family and friends. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) January 12, 2017

Terrible news about Graham Taylor. My thoughts are with is family #RIP — Ray Parlour (@RealRomfordPele) January 12, 2017

RIP Graham Taylor. — Peter Reid (@reid6peter) January 12, 2017

We are deeply saddened today by news of the death of our former manager Graham Taylor. RIP Graham. #AVFC pic.twitter.com/QCU1cCzCxN — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) January 12, 2017

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former @England manager Graham Taylor. — The FA (@FA) January 12, 2017

Remembered by many for his ill-fated stint in charge of the national team, he also goes down as arguably Watford’s greatest ever manager, taking the club from the fourth division to the brink of the first division title in five seasons.

Among the press and media, the verdict was unanimous: one of the nicest men in football.

Graham Taylor was one of the first pundits I ever worked with. So kind, so generous, so warm, so mischievous and just so so lovely. — Mark Chapman (@markchapman) January 12, 2017

Graham Taylor: a charming man, and very kind. His time with England might have soured him. He refused to let that happen. — Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) January 12, 2017

Completely floored by news of Graham Taylor's passing. A wonderful person and absolute delight to work with. Thanks for everything GT — George Riley 🎙 (@georgeyboy) January 12, 2017

RIP Graham Taylor. A lovely man. — Gregg Bakowski (@GreggBakowski) January 12, 2017

Graham Taylor has died aged 72. Couldn't have met or dealt with a nicer and more genuine man. Very sad news. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) January 12, 2017

Absolutely gutted to hear the news about Graham Taylor - what an absolute gentleman — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) January 12, 2017

That's one Christmas 2016 card I shan't be binning - 'from Graham and Rita'. Family everything to Graham Taylor but an all-round gentleman. — Pat Murphy (@patmurphybbc) January 12, 2017

A family statement read: “With the greatest sadness, we have to announce that Graham passed away at his home early this morning of a suspected heart attack. The family are devastated by this sudden and totally unexpected loss.”