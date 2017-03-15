Graeme Souness was far from impressed with Leicester after last night's historic win

Graeme Souness was on pundit duty for TV3 last night as Leicester secured a famous win over Sevilla to advance to the Champions League quarter finals.

The Foxes league form has been disastrous compared to last season and it saw Claudio Ranieri lose his job, but they have remained consistent in Europe's top competition.

Now under the management of Craig Shakespeare, Leicester have advance to the quarter-finals for the first time after making a second leg comeback to beat Sevilla 3-2 on aggregate.

However, Souness was far from impressed with the players and how they played earlier this year.

Graeme Souness hitting the nail on the head about what happened with Claudio Ranieri at Leicester. pic.twitter.com/XqkUTOgQBe — Cathal Pendred (@Pendred) March 14, 2017

"Some of those players at the start of the season believed all of a sudden 'We're big players'.

"They took there foot off the accelerator."

"What does the manager do then? The manager has a go at some of them.

"And then he falls out with two or three of the influential players in the dressing room and then you’ve got the followers in the dressing room and all of a sudden he’s fallen out with most of the dressing room."

Souness continued to say the Leicester's early season form wasn't a one time thing.

"They’ll fall off their perch again, guaranteed, because they’ve done it once they’ll do it again. They’ll let you down again."