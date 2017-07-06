Graeme McDowell the best of the Irish in Portstewart as Irish Open lead is shared

Graeme McDowell is the best of the Irish so far on the first day of the Dubai Duty free Irish Open in Portstewart.

Oliver Fisher holds the joint lead on seven under with fellow English man Matthew Southgate after they shot 65s in their opening rounds today.

McDowell is five under after a 67, while both Padraig Harrington and Shane Lowry ended their rounds on four under.

Tournament host and title holder Rory McIlroy has parred his first two holes of the day.