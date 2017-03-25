Graeme McDowell set to miss cut in Puerto Rico

Graeme McDowell and Ian Poulter look set to miss the cut at the Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach.

McDowell carded a second-round 71 to finish on two under, while Poulter joined him after shooting a 73 but with a projected cut of three under both players appear likely to miss the weekend.

Poor light brought an early end to the second round with American Bryson DeChambeau firing a seven-under round of 65 to hold a share of the lead on 11-under with compatriots D.A. Points and Bill Lunde, who had three holes to go when play was abandoned for the day.