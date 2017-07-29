Graeme McDowell invited to play in US PGA Championship

Graeme McDowell has received an invitation to play at next month's US PGA Championship.

McDowell missed out on an automatic qualification spot after dropping to 101st in the world, due to missing four cuts in his last four tournaments.

However the former US Open winner will now be among the players at Quail Hollow.

Elsewhere, Seamus Power has made a good start to his 3rd round at the Canadian Open on the PGA Tour.

He birdied two of his first seven holes to move up to 8-under-par and a tie for 23rd place.

He is now just four behind overnight leader Martin Flores.

At the Porsche Open on the European Tour, Paul McBride hit a second consecutive round of 72.

The Malahide amateur is on 2-under-par, eight shots behind joint leaders Ashley Chesters and Jordan Smith.