GPA vote to reject Super 8 proposal

Back to Sport Home

The Gaelic Players Association won't be backing the motion to introduce a 'Super-8' structure to the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

The proposal - which will go before the GAA Congress this weekend - would see the quarter-finals replaced by a round robin series.

GPA members have voted 70/30 against supporting the motion.

The players association's president Seamus Hickey says they're in favour of an end to replays and the shortening of the inter-county season.

The GPA follow the Club Players Association in rejecting the Super 8 proposal.
KEYWORDS: GAA, GPA, Super 8, football, sport, All-Ireland

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport