GPA vote to reject Super 8 proposal

The Gaelic Players Association won't be backing the motion to introduce a 'Super-8' structure to the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

The proposal - which will go before the GAA Congress this weekend - would see the quarter-finals replaced by a round robin series.

GPA members have voted 70/30 against supporting the motion.

The @gaelicplayers have revealed to us that their members will vote to reject Padraic Duffy's 'Super 8' proposal at Congress, 70% majority. — Off The Ball (@offtheball) February 22, 2017

The players association's president Seamus Hickey says they're in favour of an end to replays and the shortening of the inter-county season.

The GPA follow the Club Players Association in rejecting the Super 8 proposal.