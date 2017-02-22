GPA vote to reject Super 8 proposal
The Gaelic Players Association won't be backing the motion to introduce a 'Super-8' structure to the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.
The proposal - which will go before the GAA Congress this weekend - would see the quarter-finals replaced by a round robin series.
GPA members have voted 70/30 against supporting the motion.
The @gaelicplayers have revealed to us that their members will vote to reject Padraic Duffy's 'Super 8' proposal at Congress, 70% majority.— Off The Ball (@offtheball) February 22, 2017
The players association's president Seamus Hickey says they're in favour of an end to replays and the shortening of the inter-county season.
The GPA follow the Club Players Association in rejecting the Super 8 proposal.
So the @gaelicplayers as well as the @ClubPlayerAssoc who now oppose the Super 8 proposal. The voice of the players is pretty clear. #GAA— Off The Ball (@offtheball) February 22, 2017
