GPA vote to reject Super 8; Joe Brolly says proposal will 'leave the rest of us behind'

The Gaelic Players Association won't be backing the motion to introduce a 'Super-8' structure to the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

The proposal - which will go before the GAA Congress this weekend - would see the quarter-finals replaced by a round robin series.

GPA members have voted 70/30 against supporting the motion.

The @gaelicplayers have revealed to us that their members will vote to reject Padraic Duffy's 'Super 8' proposal at Congress, 70% majority. — Off The Ball (@offtheball) February 22, 2017

The players association's president Seamus Hickey says they're in favour of an end to replays and the shortening of the inter-county season.

The GPA follow the Club Players Association in rejecting the Super 8 proposal.

So the @gaelicplayers as well as the @ClubPlayerAssoc who now oppose the Super 8 proposal. The voice of the players is pretty clear. #GAA — Off The Ball (@offtheball) February 22, 2017

Former Derry player and pundit Joe Brolly has also come out against it.

Speaking on Off The Ball, Brolly said the Super 8 model is a professional sport, spectator driven model that will work - but will leave everyone but the top eight teams behind.

"It will create great interest for the top eight, but it just leaves the rest of us behind and only deepens our problems."

Brolly has his own ideas on what changes need to be made to the football championship.

"We need to get rid of subsidiary competitions, we need to look at the GAA's year holistically."

Brolly says there is a need to "create a master fixture list and radically shorten the county season into just pure championship."