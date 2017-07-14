GPA suggest six amendments to GAA’s ’Hurling Championship Proposals 2018-2020’

The Gaelic Players Association have put forward six amendments to the GAA’s ’Hurling Championship 2018-2020’ review proposals ahead of tonight’s deadline for submissions.

The GPA said the proposals were formulated after an extensive consultation process involving all inter-county hurling squads.

In a statement the GPA said they were satisfied that there would be no negative impact on club games while the suggestions would also promote the development of hurling in lower tiered hurling counties.

The GPA have made two suggestions on the provincial qualifier group proposals:

- Two teams from the Provincial Qualifier Group progress to play the 3rd placed teams from the Leinster and Munster Round Robin (RR) Groups, providing an extra game for another county and rectifying imbalance between the Leinster and Munster RR Group.

- A six-team Provincial Qualifier Group consisting of Laois, Westmeath, Kerry, Carlow, Antrim and Meath based on 2017 results.

On the Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher Cup the GPA recommends:

- Extension of season from five weeks to potentially nine weeks, for a finalist, allowing break weeks for recovery and preparation before semi-finals and final.

- Top two teams from Christy Ring and Nicky Rackard Cup round robin groups qualify for semi-finals.

- Final of Lory Meagher Cup to be played as a double-header with Leinster or Munster RR final round game.

- Finals of Christy Ring and Nicky Rackard Cups to be played as a double-header, preferably before Munster and Leinster finals or alternatively before the All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals.

The GPA said they were satisfied that the main objectives of the GAA’s original proposal for change will not be impacted by these suggestions.

"We await the CCCC’s final proposal for Special Congress on September 30, 2017 and recommend that the views of our members should be considered with great importance," it concluded.

- Digital Desk