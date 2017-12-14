Government restore funding to Olympic Council of Ireland
Government funding has been restored to the Olympic Council of Ireland.
Sports Minister Shane Ross announced he was approving the move because of OCI’s progress in addressing governance and reform issues.
The money was withdrawn following the Rio ticketing controversy.
Funding of €300,000 will now be released to the Council.
Welcoming the decision, the OCI President Sarah Keane said the organisation can now move ahead confidently with plans for next year and beyond.
Just 60 days to go until the #Pyeongchang2018 Winter Olympics #ExcitementBuilding #TeamIreland #LetsGo ☘️🇮🇪🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/FoCpRNVSxk— Team Ireland (@olympiccouncil) December 9, 2017
