Government asked to prioritise Ireland's horse industry in Brexit negotiations
08/08/2017 - 09:37:30Back to Brexit Sport Home
The Government is being urged to prioritise Ireland's horse industry in Brexit negotiations.
The Department of Agriculture says the sector is worth €700m to Irish economy with a heavy reliance on international trade.
The issue will be discussed at a special gathering on the eve of the Dublin Horse Show later.
Showjumper Clem McMahon outlines his concerns:
"In my younger days, when we used to do a lot of shows in Northern Ireland you used to have to cross over at Middletown on the border between opening hours for customs," he said.
"It was a lot of hassle and any questions now you ask about it nobody has any answers so we're just in limbo at the minute."
Join the conversation - comment here