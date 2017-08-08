Government asked to prioritise Ireland's horse industry in Brexit negotiations

The Government is being urged to prioritise Ireland's horse industry in Brexit negotiations.

The Department of Agriculture says the sector is worth €700m to Irish economy with a heavy reliance on international trade.

The issue will be discussed at a special gathering on the eve of the Dublin Horse Show later.

Showjumper Clem McMahon outlines his concerns:

"In my younger days, when we used to do a lot of shows in Northern Ireland you used to have to cross over at Middletown on the border between opening hours for customs," he said.

"It was a lot of hassle and any questions now you ask about it nobody has any answers so we're just in limbo at the minute."

