Good news - there's something you are better at than Lionel Messi

You'll never play football better than Barcelona star Lionel Messi, but if this wedding video is anything to go by, you're almost certainly a better kisser.

The five-time Fifa world player of the year married his childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo in his home town, in front of some of the biggest names in the game.

About 250 guests attended the wedding of Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo at a luxury hotel, including Messi’s Barcelona teammates Neymar, Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique, who was joined by his wife, Colombian pop star Shakira.

But when it came to that all-important kiss, it all went horribly wrong.

Lionel Messi with the most awkward wedding kiss in the history of humanity... pic.twitter.com/xyrH68IPzM — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) July 1, 2017

Oh well. Still, when you're arguably the best footballer of all time, there's so harm in messing up now and again.