Good news Soccer Saturday fans - Jeff Stelling says he has no plans to leave the show any time soon

Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday has become as much a part of the football furniture as the actual games themselves, so when rumours began circulating that the programme’s host Jeff Stelling might be retiring, many football fans held their collective breath.

The show is anchored by Stelling in the central role, with four ex-pros such as Paul Merson and Matt Le Tissier offering comment on the afternoon’s games.

The well-known face of the programme was rumoured to be considering retirement earlier this year, but after hearing what he has to say, it looks as though he isn’t going anywhere soon.

“There was a rumour,” says Stelling. “And it came from an old interview in a national newspaper which was slightly rejigged and given a slightly different interpretation.”

Stelling went on to say that hosting the programme is the “best job in the world” before adding: “I don’t think I’m ready for pasture just yet, so yeah for the record I’ve got no intentions whatsoever of leaving.”

Great stuff – and with that, back to you in the studio, Jeff.