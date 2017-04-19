Good news Manchester City fans: Gabriel Jesus is back training, and his touch looks better than ever

In a slightly disappointing season for Manchester City fans, the form of new arrival Gabriel Jesus was something to be grateful for – until he fractured his metatarsal in February.

Having scored three league goals in five games and displaced Sergio Aguero in the starting line-up, injury came as a blow for both player and fans – but by the look of it the 20-year-old could be back by the end of the season.

And if this City video is anything to go by, he’s not lost his touch.

Having arrived from Palmeiras in January, Jesus quickly became a favourite with the fans – it’s fair to say they’d like him back for next week’s Manchester derby which could determine who finishes in the Champions League places.

Will the FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal this weekend come too soon for the Brazilian?

@ManCity @gabrieljesus33 Getting ready for FA cup or Derby.. ??



Wanna see you playing soon Gabby !! — #ManCityZenPune (@Anand_yawalkar) April 19, 2017

These two will hope, if he does return this week, that he’s not immediately back to his best.

(Martin Rickett/PA)

If he is, City’s season might end on a high note after all.