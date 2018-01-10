Good news for Munster fans as key players sign new contracts

Munster have announced that Billy Holland, Stephen Archer and Kevin O’Byrne have all signed new two year contracts.

Archer has featured in every game for the province this season, while Holland has only been absent from the matchday 23 once in the campaign.

O’Byrne made his European debut in October for the province, before going on to make a first Champions Cup start against the Leicester Tigers in December.

Meanwhile, Leinster rugby say they have repaired the section of the RDS Grandstand, which saw a number of fans removed from their seats in Saturday’s win against Ulster.

An issue with the flooring in row X of the stadium’s Grandstand saw up to 12 supporters re-seated, amid safety fears.