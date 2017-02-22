Good news for Connacht as Bundee Aki returns to full training
Bundee Aki is back.
Connacht fans will be thrilled with the news that centre Bundee Aki is back in full training.
Not only is he training but the 26-year-old is also in contention for Friday's Pro12 trip to Treviso.
He had been out since December with an ankle injury.
Andrew Browne, Stacey Ili and Eoin Griffin have also returned to full training.
It's been a good week for Connacht as on Monday it was announced that Pat Lam's replacement has been found.
Former All-Black Kieran Keane is set to take over as head coach in the summer, and he is eager to get going.
"It was clear very early on in our discussions that Connacht Rugby was a good fit for me."
