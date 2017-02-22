Good news for Connacht as Bundee Aki returns to full training

Bundee Aki is back.

Connacht fans will be thrilled with the news that centre Bundee Aki is back in full training.

Not only is he training but the 26-year-old is also in contention for Friday's Pro12 trip to Treviso.

Someone is happy to be back to full training The team to face Treviso will be named on Friday at 12 noon. A post shared by Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) on Feb 22, 2017 at 7:03am PST

He had been out since December with an ankle injury.

Andrew Browne, Stacey Ili and Eoin Griffin have also returned to full training.

It's been a good week for Connacht as on Monday it was announced that Pat Lam's replacement has been found.

Former All-Black Kieran Keane is set to take over as head coach in the summer, and he is eager to get going.