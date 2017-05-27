Good day for the Irish at the European Rowing Championships

It was a good morning for Ireland at the European Rowing Championships at the Czech Republic.

The O'Donovan brothers finished their semi-final in second place to qualify for the final of the lightweight men's double sculls.

Denise Walsh also reached the final of the lightweight women's single sculls.

Both those races take place tomorrow morning.
