Good day for the Irish at the European Rowing Championships
It was a good morning for Ireland at the European Rowing Championships at the Czech Republic.
The O'Donovan brothers finished their semi-final in second place to qualify for the final of the lightweight men's double sculls.
Denise Walsh also reached the final of the lightweight women's single sculls.
Both those races take place tomorrow morning.
Gary and Paul O'Donovan qualify for the final of the lightweight men's double sculls at the European Rowing Championships. pic.twitter.com/N3B0uY1RuB— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) May 27, 2017
