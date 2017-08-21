Gooch Cooper on Mayo: 'It was a bizarre decision playing Aidan O’Shea back there'

The positioning of Mayo's Aidan O'Shea in yesterday's All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry was a hot topic of discussion on last night's The Sunday Game, writes Ciara Phelan.

O'Shea was given the duty to defend and keep Kerry's Kieran Donaghy under control, but Stephen Rochford's decision to experiment was deemed a failure among GAA pundits, including Colm 'Gooch' Cooper.

Speaking on The Sunday Game last night, Cooper pointed out that the Mayo management and team may have underestimated Donaghy's influence on the game.

“Mayo were so concerned with Donaghy playing on top of the square and so concerned with his aerial ability, they felt we have to put our best man in the air back on him," he said.

“They were happy enough to give Donaghy ball out in front but I think they might have underestimated Kieran’s influence on the game because he had a hand in two goals and four points, scored a point, he was busy throughout the day.

“It was a bizarre decision, we felt anyway, playing Aidan O’Shea back there.

'A brave call that failed badly' - the panel analyse that call to put O'Shea on Donaghy #KerryvMayo pic.twitter.com/O84VOlxxWA — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 20, 2017

“I’d be very surprised if he was still back there next weekend.”

Ciaran Whelan, former Dublin midfielder added that playing full back was the toughest position to play on the field.

"Full-back is a specialist position – it’s the hardest position to play on the field," he said.

“To put somebody back there against probably the most seasoned full-forward – a guy who knows all the tricks in the book – it was such a difficult task.

He added that the decision to place O'Shea in that position highlighted that Mayo didn't have any confidence in any of their defenders.

“What it said to me is that Mayo didn’t have confidence in any of their defenders to go back there and they made this call and they took Aidan O’Shea’s influence out of the middle of the park.

“He’s the one who’s dragged them single-handedly through the qualifiers and has been a massive influence.

“It didn’t work – it was a brave call that failed badly and it’s something that they’re going to have to look at the next day.”

Have 2 laugh at commentators congratulating Rochford for the Aidan O'Shea "brave" call.It was wrong call & if they'd lost what would be said — Anthony Moyles (@moylesiea) August 21, 2017