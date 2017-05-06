Gonzalo Higuain rescues point for Juventus against 10-man Torino

Gonzalo Higuain's stoppage-time equaliser saw Serie A leaders Juventus salvage a 1-1 draw against 10-man Torino in the Turin derby.

Miralem Pjanic flicked the ball to Higuain on the edge of the area and the Argentina international fired a right-footed strike into the bottom left corner.

Juve looked set to take nothing from the match, which came days after they earned a two-goal advantage over Monaco in their Champions League semi-final tie, with the return leg on Tuesday.

Adem Ljajic had given Torino the lead in the 52nd minute from a free-kick which found the top left corner of Neto's net.

However, Juve found themselves with a one-man advantage five minutes later when midfielder Afriyie Acquah was sent off for the visitors for his second yellow card.

It took until added time, though, for Juve to get back on level terms, and the point moved them eight points clear of Napoli, who climbed into second spot after a 3-1 victory over Cagliari.

Dries Mertens celebrated his 30th birthday by putting the Light Blues in front in the second minute before he doubled their advantage four minutes into the second half.

Faouzi Ghoulam had a hand in both goals, with Mertens then turning provider as he set up Lorenzo Insigne in the 67th minute for a three-goal cushion.

Diego Farias pulled one back for Cagliari in stoppage time, but it proved to be scant consolation for the mid-table side.

Napoli moved two points clear of Roma, who slipped into third, ahead of their match with AC Milan on Sunday.