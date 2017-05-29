Golfing legend Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of drink driving: reports

Tiger Woods has been arrested in Florida on suspicion of drink-driving.

Media organisations throughout America have been reporting the golfing legend arrest on suspicion of drink driving.

Citing records from Palm Beach County police various media have reported his arrest at 07:18 local time (11:18 GMT).

The golfer is said to have been arrested in the town of Jupiter, Florida and was released on his own recognisance a few hours later.

The 41-year-old has been recovering from back surgery.

