Golfer Cody Gribble getting rid of an alligator is the biggest 'don't try this at home' ever

Golf has famously been described as a good walk spoiled, and for most that would certainly be the case if an alligator was also thrown into the mix.

Not so for Cody Gribble – the US golfer was taking part in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, when he spotted a ‘gator enjoying some time by the water.

Gribble clearly felt it would be for the best if the reptile went on its way, so he helped to instigate the process.

Ridiculous. He didn’t even take his other hand out of his pocket.

Gribble took to Twitter to play the moment down – he really didn’t seem fussed.

We’ve heard of eagles and albatrosses, but we’re not sure what a ‘gator encounter is worth.

Webb Simpson took a moment to remind Gribble what happened to Happy Gilmore character, Chubbs, who had his hand bitten off by an alligator.

Meanwhile, it didn’t seem all that out of the ordinary for others.

Safe to say we’re not used to that sort of encounter across the pond.

