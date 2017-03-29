Gold Cup-winner Robbie Power gets new appointment

Gold Cup-winning jockey Robbie Power starts a new phase of his career on Thursday as newly-appointed retained rider for Alan and Ann Potts.

Power sported the green, yellow and red silks to a famous Cheltenham Festival double recently, which included the blue riband on Sizing John.

However, while he will ride for the Potts when he can, Sizing John's trainer Jessica Harrington will still have first call on his services.

"I'm still Jessie's number one, there's no change on that score," said Power.

"But when I can I'll ride for Alan, starting with two at Taunton for Colin Tizzard (Sizing At Midnight and Sizing Granite).

"Looking forward to Aintree there's so many really lovely horses to ride like Fox Norton and Finian's Oscar for Colin, two really exciting types.

"Jessie is sending over Supasundae (Coral Cup winner), too, so hopefully we'll have some fun.

"I've haven't got a confirmed ride in the National yet, we're still working on that."