Going to World Cup in Russia? Don’t forget you’ll need a Fan ID

Fan ID registration for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia is now open.

The registration form and reference information are available on the here

To view the Multimedia News Release see here

A FAN ID is a personalized spectator’s card that is a part of the system for identification of football fans.

For the first time in the history of the FIFA football tournament, fans of the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 that was held in Russia in the summer of 2017 were provided with FAN IDs.

All spectators who purchase tickets to the football matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup must obtain FAN IDs. A FAN ID can only be issued after FIFA validates the application for ticket.

A FAN ID will entitle foreign citizens and stateless persons to visa-free entry to the Russian Federation starting ten days before the date of the first 2018 FIFA World Cup match. They shall leave Russia using their FAN IDs within ten days after the date of the last match.

A FAN ID is a personalized laminated form containing the holder’s personal data and photo. It is issued only once to each fan and is free of charge.

A FAN ID in combination with a match ticket will grant the right to free transfer on special trains connecting the host cities of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and on public transportation in the host cities on match days.

Foreign spectators of the football tournament will be able to apply for FAN ID on the http://www.fan-id.ru website. The FAN ID will be delivered by mail to the fan’s home address. It is also possible to get a FAN ID in the VFS Global visa centers or at Rossotrudnichestvo’s representative offices located abroad. The list will be posted on the website.