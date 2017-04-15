Goals aplenty in frantic day of Premier League action

Tottenham show no signs of slowing down in their relentless pursuit of Premier League leaders Chelsea after Bournemouth became the latest team to be cowed at White Hart Lane.

A 4-0 dismantling of the Cherries was Spurs' 12th successive victory at home as they closed the gap on leaders Chelsea to four points ahead of the Blues' showdown with Manchester United on Sunday.

There was further reason for cheer for the north London club as Harry Kane made a goal-scoring return on his first start after missing the last five weeks with an ankle injury.

It was Mousa Dembele who opened the scoring in the 16th minute after firing home from a corner before Son Heung-min doubled Spurs' lead shortly afterwards, driving through Artur Boruc's legs after a flick on from Kane.

The England striker then took centre stage three minutes after the re-start after twisting past Simon Francis before rifling past Boruc as he made it 20 league goals for the third season in a row.

The much-maligned Vincent Janssen came off the bench to score his first Premier League goal from open play to complete the rout in added-on time as Spurs claimed their seventh consecutive top-flight win for the first time since May 1967.

At the other end of the table, Fabio Borini's last-minute goal gave rock-bottom Sunderland what could prove to be a precious point in their battle to beat the drop following a 2-2 draw against 10-man West Ham.

The home side fell behind as early as the fifth minute when Andre Ayew got the finishing touch to Andy Carroll's cross-shot but Wahbi Khazri scored direct from a corner midway through the first half to level matters.

It was Sunderland's first goal in 11 hours and 41 minutes but it seemed Khazri's moment of magic would count for nothing as James Collins' glancing header two minutes into the second half put the Hammers back in front.

But the Black Cats snatched a point at the death, reward for their second-half endeavour, thanks to substitute Borini while there was further drama at the finish as Hammers defender Sam Byram was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Sunderland are now nine points adrift of safety with six games remaining after Etienne Capoue's goal saw Swansea lose at Watford 1-0 while Hull were beaten 3-1 by Stoke.

The Tigers would have had hope of increasing their two-point advantage over the bottom three when Harry Maguire cancelled out Marko Arnautovic's early opener at the bet365 Stadium.

But substitute Peter Crouch's header and Xherdan Shaqiri's 30-yard rocket steered the Potters to all three points.

Crystal Palace put further daylight between themselves and the relegation zone after coming from two goals down to claim a 2-2 draw with Leicester.

Goals from Robert Huth and Jamie Vardy put the Foxes in charge early on.

But Yohan Cabaye and Christian Benteke ensured a share of the spoils as Palace moved seven points clear of the drop zone.

Burnley remain without an away victory in the league this season after losing 3-1 at Everton.

Phil Jagielka's second-half opener was quickly cancelled out by Sam Vokes' penalty but the Toffees regained control - albeit in fortuitous circumstances - when Ben Mee put into his own net, Ross Barkley claiming the goal, before Romelu Lukaku made sure of the three points that takes them up to fifth in the standings.