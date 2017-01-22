Goalie takes to Twitter to accuse Wes Hoolahan of diving twice against Wolves

Norwich beat Wolves 3-1 yesterday, thanks in part to Robbie Brady bizarrely scoring a penalty past fellow Ireland left-back Matt Doherty, writes Stephen Barry.

With the game level entering the final 15 minutes, Doherty took his place in goal for the penalty as regular shot-stopper Carl Ikeme was sent-off after taking down Wes Hoolahan for a penalty.

That incident resurfaced today as Ikeme took to Twitter to accuse Hoolahan of diving twice; first to win the penalty and then to get the ‘keeper sent-off for a blatant push.

“Ok then... been mulling over whether to say anything or not....” Ikeme wrote in a string of tweets.

“Some will say don't react. I understand ur point. It's hard not to be frustrated when someone blatantly dives to win a penalty.

“Then dives again when pushed on his Chest. I supposed you live and learn but this one is hard to take. I Apologise if anyone feels let down

“A lot of Norwich fans not happy. I have nothing against your club or Wes. These things happen in football so we just move on.”

You can judge the incident for yourself, starting at 1:22 in the below video…

Just to be clear, Norwich are wearing yellow, and Wolves are… in the other yellow.