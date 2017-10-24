Goalie gets ultimate punishment for premature celebration in marathon penalty shoot-out

You don't get much more tense that a penalty shoot-out being locked at 19-all (yes, 19-19!) in a cup semi-final, writes Stephen Barry.

That only makes this goalkeeping howler from Thailand all the more agonising.

It was at that point, deep into the shoot-out, the Bangkok Sports Club 'keeper had to step forward to take his second penalty of the contest.

Going for power, he skiied it onto the top of the crossbar, leaving the Satri Angthong goalie wheeling away in celebration.

However, he would live to regret his premature joy...

The ball landed beside the penalty spot, before spinning back into the net as the goalie, alerted by the changing mood of the crowd, hopelessly sprinted back after it.

What's worse, Satri Angthong's next man up missed his spot-kick, leaving the Bangkok side with a 20-19 victory.

"It was funny, but the goalkeeper felt like a bit silly after," said spectator Phakawat Kunpatee.

"He looked like he was going to cry.”