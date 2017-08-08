Goal of the pre-season: Your guide to the best net-busters that meant absolutely nothing

Pre-season football, it is widely held, means little – it does, however, offer the chance for footballers to attempt to score good goals rather than important ones.

Why not have a shot from 30 yards in your second tour match? Why not try that bit of skill you’ve been working on in training?

7. Alex Iwobi

👟💥⚽️ @arsenal A post shared by Alexander Iwobi (@alexanderiwobi) on Jul 31, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

In at number seven, it’s Alex Iwobi’s thunderous effort against Benfica in the Emirates Cup.

It’s quick, it’s impressive, it’s not a bad way to start the season.

6. Jamie Vardy

🎥⚽️ @vardy7 scored a brace on Friday night against Borussia Mönchengladbach. Watch extended highlights on LCFC TV now. #LeiBmg pic.twitter.com/JgNlVufTkc — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 5, 2017

Next up, good team play from Leicester here who demonstrate that with Kelechi Iheanacho in their team, relegation trouble could be a distant memory.

5. Michy Batshauyi

In at five, Chelsea might have spent millions on Alvaro Morata, but it’s team stalwart Michy Batshuayi who stole the headlines against Arsenal with two strikes, including this precise effort.

4. Daniel Sturridge

GOAL! Sturridge scores a lovely chip but seems to injure himself in the process - watch live on ITV4 pic.twitter.com/MMCXkuptLl — ITV Football (@itvfootball) August 1, 2017

Remember when Daniel Sturridge broke onto the scene for Liverpool in the 2012/13 season? This goal against Bayern Munich was a little glimpse of the old Studge.

3. Wayne Rooney

The year is 2002, and Everton youngster Wayne Rooney takes to the field against an Arsenal side brimming with confidence – alright, so this goal came 15 years later but did bear many of the hallmarks of 16-year-old Wayne’s goal against the Gunners.

2. Christian Eriksen

This goal is all about the way Christian Eriksen received the ball, glided into space, and unleashed an extraordinary 30-yard goal into the stanchion.

1. Brahim Diaz

And in at number one, the creme de la creme, please give a round of applause to this tiki-taka effort from Manchester City, and more specifically, Brahim Diaz.

Extra time

Also worthy of your attention is this training ground effort from Chelsea’s Morata – get this lad on corners!

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich – German Supercup

FIFA in real life. 😆 pic.twitter.com/TGwyoQaL3Q — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) August 5, 2017

And after all those great goals, here’s a rubbish one from the German Supercup.