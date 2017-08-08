Goal of the pre-season: Your guide to the best net-busters that meant absolutely nothing
Pre-season football, it is widely held, means little – it does, however, offer the chance for footballers to attempt to score good goals rather than important ones.
Why not have a shot from 30 yards in your second tour match? Why not try that bit of skill you’ve been working on in training?
7. Alex IwobiARSENAL v Benfica
In at number seven, it’s Alex Iwobi’s thunderous effort against Benfica in the Emirates Cup.
It’s quick, it’s impressive, it’s not a bad way to start the season.
6. Jamie VardyLEICESTER v Borussia Monchengladbach
🎥⚽️ @vardy7 scored a brace on Friday night against Borussia Mönchengladbach. Watch extended highlights on LCFC TV now. #LeiBmg pic.twitter.com/JgNlVufTkc— Leicester City (@LCFC) August 5, 2017
Next up, good team play from Leicester here who demonstrate that with Kelechi Iheanacho in their team, relegation trouble could be a distant memory.
5. Michy BatshauyiCHELSEA v Arsenal
Oh, Michy! 🙌#CFCTour pic.twitter.com/GPoeifRo7C— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 22, 2017
In at five, Chelsea might have spent millions on Alvaro Morata, but it’s team stalwart Michy Batshuayi who stole the headlines against Arsenal with two strikes, including this precise effort.
4. Daniel SturridgeLIVERPOOL v Bayern Munich
GOAL! Sturridge scores a lovely chip but seems to injure himself in the process - watch live on ITV4 pic.twitter.com/MMCXkuptLl— ITV Football (@itvfootball) August 1, 2017
Remember when Daniel Sturridge broke onto the scene for Liverpool in the 2012/13 season? This goal against Bayern Munich was a little glimpse of the old Studge.
3. Wayne RooneyEVERTON v Gor Mahia
💥 | @WayneRooney returns with a stunning goal just 34 minutes into his second #EFC debut! 👌 #EvertonInTZ pic.twitter.com/59OQP4ioz4— Everton (@Everton) July 13, 2017
The year is 2002, and Everton youngster Wayne Rooney takes to the field against an Arsenal side brimming with confidence – alright, so this goal came 15 years later but did bear many of the hallmarks of 16-year-old Wayne’s goal against the Gunners.
2. Christian EriksenTOTTENHAM v Paris St-Germain
This goal is all about the way Christian Eriksen received the ball, glided into space, and unleashed an extraordinary 30-yard goal into the stanchion.
1. Brahim DiazMANCHESTER CITY v Tottenham
A Hollywood goal in LA by @Brahim! ⭐️ City 4-1 Real Madrid highlights…— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 27, 2017
WATCH ▶️ https://t.co/Xqh5W6OjoH #cityontour pic.twitter.com/Y7CauyoRTs
And in at number one, the creme de la creme, please give a round of applause to this tiki-taka effort from Manchester City, and more specifically, Brahim Diaz.
Extra timeAlvaro Morata – Chelsea training
Take a bow, @AlvaroMorata! 👏🔥 #CFCTour pic.twitter.com/sgTD9WWx9E— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 28, 2017
Also worthy of your attention is this training ground effort from Chelsea’s Morata – get this lad on corners!
Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich – German Supercup
FIFA in real life. 😆 pic.twitter.com/TGwyoQaL3Q— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) August 5, 2017
And after all those great goals, here’s a rubbish one from the German Supercup.
