Goal of the pre-season: Your guide to the best net-busters that meant absolutely nothing

Back to Sport Home

Pre-season football, it is widely held, means little – it does, however, offer the chance for footballers to attempt to score good goals rather than important ones.

Why not have a shot from 30 yards in your second tour match? Why not try that bit of skill you’ve been working on in training?

7. Alex Iwobi

ARSENAL v Benfica

👟💥⚽️ @arsenal

A post shared by Alexander Iwobi (@alexanderiwobi) on

In at number seven, it’s Alex Iwobi’s thunderous effort against Benfica in the Emirates Cup.

It’s quick, it’s impressive, it’s not a bad way to start the season.

6. Jamie Vardy

LEICESTER v Borussia Monchengladbach

Next up, good team play from Leicester here who demonstrate that with Kelechi Iheanacho in their team, relegation trouble could be a distant memory.

5. Michy Batshauyi

CHELSEA v Arsenal

In at five, Chelsea might have spent millions on Alvaro Morata, but it’s team stalwart Michy Batshuayi who stole the headlines against Arsenal with two strikes, including this precise effort.

4. Daniel Sturridge

LIVERPOOL v Bayern Munich

Remember when Daniel Sturridge broke onto the scene for Liverpool in the 2012/13 season? This goal against Bayern Munich was a little glimpse of the old Studge.

3. Wayne Rooney

EVERTON v Gor Mahia

The year is 2002, and Everton youngster Wayne Rooney takes to the field against an Arsenal side brimming with confidence – alright, so this goal came 15 years later but did bear many of the hallmarks of 16-year-old Wayne’s goal against the Gunners.

2. Christian Eriksen

TOTTENHAM v Paris St-Germain

This goal is all about the way Christian Eriksen received the ball, glided into space, and unleashed an extraordinary 30-yard goal into the stanchion.

1. Brahim Diaz

MANCHESTER CITY v Tottenham

And in at number one, the creme de la creme, please give a round of applause to this tiki-taka effort from Manchester City, and more specifically, Brahim Diaz.

Extra time

Alvaro Morata – Chelsea training

Also worthy of your attention is this training ground effort from Chelsea’s Morata – get this lad on corners!

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich – German Supercup

And after all those great goals, here’s a rubbish one from the German Supercup.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Soccer, Goals, Pre-season, UK, football, goals, pre-season, Premier League, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport