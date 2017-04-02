Goal in 72nd minute secures remarkable victory for Dublin against Monaghan

Dublin 2-15 Monaghan 1-15

Jack McCaffrey broke Monaghan hearts with a 72nd minute goal to secure a remarkable victory for Dublin who are through to the Allianz football league final for the fifth year in a row, writes Paul Keane.

The 2015 Footballer of the Year came off the bench for his fifth appearance of an injury interrupted campaign and fired the all important goal that ultimately separated the sides.

McCaffrey entered the fray moments after Jack McCarron's 41st minute goal for Monaghan, part of a 1-9 haul for the full-forward, which put the hosts six points clear in front of 13,227 in Clones.

Monaghan were chasing a win to earn a final berth themselves and outscored Dublin heavily in the third quarter to open up that big lead.

But four-in-a-row champions Dublin showed all their character in the closing 20 minutes or so to grind out yet another win, ensuring they haven't been beaten now in 36 games across the league and Championship and will face Kerry next Sunday.

Michael Fitzsimons of Dublin in action against Conor McManus of Monaghan. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Both of Dublin's goals came from substitutes with Bernard Brogan scoring 1-1 in total and igniting the comeback with a 49th minute major before McCaffrey's crucial late strike.

The only downside for McCaffrey was his withdrawal shortly after the strike with what manager Jim Gavin later described as a leg strain.

It was a terrific, end to end encounter that the back to back All-Ireland champions only took the lead in after McCaffrey's goal two minutes into injury-time.

Monaghan led 0-7 to 0-6 at half-time despite losing Darren Hughes to a black card for a trip on Brian Fenton whom he'd tangled with in a separate incident moments earlier.

McCarron was excellent for Monaghan and kicked five first-half points while the impressive Karl O'Connell and Kieran Hughes hit a point each.

Monaghan outscored Dublin by 1-5 to 0-3 in the 13 minutes after the restart with Owen Duffy and McCarron pointing before the former put the latter through for their goal.

Suddenly Monaghan could dream of a final place with a 1-12 to 0-9 lead but Dublin have shown on plenty of occasions this season that they can fight back from adversity, frustrating Tyrone and Kerry with similar comebacks.

Subs Brogan and McCaffrey were integral and scored 2-1 between them while Ciaran Kilkenny, James McCarthy and Fenton also played key roles in the comeback.

Dublin drew level at 1-14 apiece in the 67th minute through free-taker Dean Rock before kicking on with that McCaffrey goal and braved the loss of Diarmuid Connolly to a black card.

Dublin's Brian Fenton with Conor Mc Manus of Monaghan. Photo: INPHO/Tommy Grealy

Scorers for Dublin: D. Rock (0-5, 5 frees); B. Brogan (1-1); J. McCaffrey (1-0); C. Reddin, J McCarthy, P. Andrews (0-2 each); B. Fenton, C. Kilkenny, P. McMahon (0-1 each).

Scorers for Monaghan: J. McCarron (1-9, 4 frees); K. Hughes (0-2); C. McManus (0-1f), K. O'Connell, O. Duffy, F. Kelly (0-1 each).

DUBLIN: S. Cluxton; M. Fitzsimons, D. Byrne, P. McMahon; J. McCarthy, C. Reddin, E. Lowndes; B. Fenton, C. Kilkenny; P. Flynn, N. Scully, K. McManamon; D. Rock, P. Andrews, C. McHugh.

Subs for Dublin: B. Brogan for McHugh (35); D. Connolly for Scully (h/t); J. McCaffrey for Reddin (42); P. Mannion for McManamon (48); C. O'Sullivan for Conolly (50, black card); M.D. Macauley for Flynn (65).

MONAGHAN: R. Beggan; F. Kelly, D. Wylie, R. Wylie; V. Corey, K. O'Connell, C. Walshe; D. Hughes, K. Hughes; D. Ward, S. Carey, G. Doogan; O. Duffy, J. McCarron, C. McManus.

Subs for Monaghan: N. McAdam for Walshe (20), K. Duffy for D Hughes (30, black card), D. Malone for O Duffy (54), T. Kerr for Ward (59), C. McCarthy for Doogan (67);

Referee: J. McQuillan (Cavan).

