Glasgow Warriors had a nervy win with a late try at Treviso

Rory Clegg's late try helped Glasgow Warriors keep their Guinness PRO12 play-off charge on track with a nervy 35-28 victory over Benetton Treviso in Italy.

The Scottish side ran in five tries at Stadio Comunale di Monigo to move up to fourth, at least temporarily, with replacement Clegg dotting down on 75 minutes with the scores level.

Treviso made the perfect start, with Luca Sperandio crossing in the corner after just a minute, but Stuart Hogg's breakaway try in the 15th minute levelled the scores, before he dusted himself down to convert.

Glasgow's lead was extended moments later by Tommy Seymour before Adam Ashe grabbed Glasgow's third try on 28 minutes - both converted by Hogg to open up a 16-point lead.

Treviso, though, hit back with a converted try on 32 minutes through Dean Budd and Tommaso Allan added a late first-half penalty to make it 21-15 at the break.

Allan's second penalty on 48 minutes reduced the deficit still furthe,r but Nick Grigg's try shortly after, coupled with Hogg's conversion, gave Glasgow breathing space.

A 61st-minute penalty from Ian McKinley brought Treviso back to within seven points of their visitors and they were level after Budd's second try was converted with six minutes left.

Replacement Clegg made an immediate impact for Warriors, though, by scoring a minute later with Hogg's conversion sealing a dramatic victory.